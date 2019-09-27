I Begged God For Normal Vagina Delivery – Nigerian Sex Therapist Jaruma

Jaruma
Nigerian Sex Therapist Jaruma

Popular Nigerian sex therapist Jaruma Empire who welcomed a set of twins recently has taken to her Instagram to share some details she believed to be God answering her prayers.

The Sex therapist revealed how she pleaded to God against having a cesarean delivery and how God came through for her in granting her a normal vaginal delivery.

Sharing the video, she wrote: ‘I did not want to have a cesarean section CS, so I kept on begging & saying please come down, let me deliver you normally, Mummy does not want to have CS please come down. And in God’s infinite Mercy, I had a normal vaginal delivery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B26Ksxwldyh/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

