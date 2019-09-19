‘I Believe My Generation Has Been Weak’ – Don Jazzy

Popular music producer Don Jazzy is never quiet when it comes to sharing his opinions on social matters.

The popular Nigerian music producer has said that Nigerian youths have failed in rising up to their responsibilities. it reads:

READ ALSO – I Have Over 35 Employees And I Don’t Owe Salary: Don Jazzy Brags

“I believe my generation/decade has been weak and almost equally at fault for the state Nigeria is in today. We have been too weak & cowardly to challenge our fathers at the age they built the courage & fought theirs. Not everyone, but I for one have been idle on the fence.”