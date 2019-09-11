‘I Can Never Date Oyemykke, He Shouts Too Much’ – Etinosa

by Temitope Alabi
Well, it seems yet another celebrity war is set to start as actress and comedian, Etinosa Idemudia, has slammed UK-based Nigerian motivational speaker, Oyemykke.

Etinosa had taken to the comment section of Oyemykke to state that she could never date him as he shouts too much.

Read Also: ‘You’re not an Artiste stop singing’ – Oyemykke advises DJ Cuppy

“I can’t imagine dating this guy. He shouts too much. God forbid”

This is coming after the actress took to social media to pen an open letter to sex workers and how their job is something that should be celebrated.

 

