‘I Can Not Remember The Last Time I Had Sex’ – Cossy Ojiakor

by Temitope Alabi
Cossy Ojiakor
Controversial actress, Cossy Ojiakor

Nollywood actress and video vixen Cossy Ojiakor has again caused a stir online after she shared some private information about her sex life.

According to the busty actress, it has been a while since she had sex last.

In her words, ‘I can’t even remember the last time I had sex. Been months though’.

Cossy Tweet
Cossy Tweet

This is coming after the actress engaged in a war of word over her infamous sex scene with a dog in a movie years ago with a journalist.

Cossy not only dragged the producer but dragged actress Halima Abubakar whom she claimed told the journalist she did have sex with a dog.

