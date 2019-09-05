‘I Can Not Wait For All Of You To Find Out Who The Real Yahoo Boys Are’ – Naira Marley

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Controversial rapper, Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has taken to Twitter to state that he can not wait for people to find out who the real Yahoo boys are in the country.

Recall back in May, Information Nigeria reported that the rapper was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile and others for fraud and internet scam.

Read Also: ‘I Went To School In Fucking England’ – Naira Marley Slams Those Calling Him Illiterate

In his words; ‘I can’t wait till you lot find out who the real yahoo boys in Nigeria are.’

Naira Marley has since been in the news for releasing a song many term as morally wrong.

I can’t wait till you lot find out who the real yahoo boys in Nigeria are

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) September 4, 2019

