“I Cannot Date Shatta Bandle, He’s Not My Taste” – Ghanaian Actress (Video)

by Amaka

Ghanaian actress, Fantana stated that she cannot popular dwarf, Shatta Bandle despite his wealth because he is not her taste.

The actress made this known during an interview with Zionfelix.

In her words,

“No i cannot date him. He claims he has money but with money, i also have my taste and what i want in a man i would love to date but Shatta Bandle is not my taste, he’s cool, but he’s not someone i would love to date, and also appearance and looks matter to me a lot.”

Fantana, however, stated that she would not mind featuring him in her music videos since he has become one of the funniest social media sensations.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Fantana, Shatta Bandle, ZionFelix
