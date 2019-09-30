“I Can’t Marry Because I Took Blood Oath With My Lover At 18” – Actress Sylvia Ukaatu

by Amaka

Nigerian actress, Sylvia Ukaatu had an exclusive interview with Sunnewsonline where she has revealed her only regret in life.

According to the fast rising actress, she regrets taking a blood oath with a former lover when she was just 18 because it has affected her every attempt for her to get married.

In her words:

“It all started when I was 18 years old. I fell in love, deeply in love. I was so carried away at that tender age. I was lured into taking a blood oath with my then lover.

I never knew the repercussions behind such move. I was young, naive and in love. We played along. I was happy. I was eager to settle down. Then love became sour. I tried to walk away. .

I begged to be freed but the guy refused, so I kept to myself and started living life to the fullest. Even when he travelled out of the country, I had so many failed relationships without knowing what was behind it.

Suitors were coming, but on the day of introduction, they would cancel without explanation. I waited for many years for him to come back. But he never did. I desperately wanted to start a family, but that wasn’t forthcoming. .

I tried so many relationships but they all failed. The guy finally came back last year and we spoke at length. I told him we should break the oath if he’s no longer interested in marrying me, but he ignored me.

Then, a few months ago, my brother called me and said I should go and search for my fiancé on Facebook, that the guy just got married. I quickly rushed to Facebook and checked.

I was shocked to discover that truly he just got married, but I laughed it over. Now, I can still feel the pains deep inside my heart. I want to warn the young ones out there.

Love is not enough for blood oath. The guy deceived and used me. I ignorantly allowed myself to be caged for years. Let the youths learn from my experience.”

