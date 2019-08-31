I Can’t Remember The Last Time I Had Sex: Cossy Orjiakor

by Valerie Oke
Cossy Ojiakor
Busty actress, Cossy Ojiakor

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has shared a new video on her Instagram page where she was spotted twerking up a storm.

The controversial figure dropped the bombshell when she said she can’t remember the last time she had sex.

See what she wrote below:

My twerking game is 🔥🔥… I can’t even remember the last time I had sex…. been months thou 😣 music by @cossybarbie #faya it’s available online…….. Genesis Novera Cinema right now …… Sky Cinema in a bit✌️ House of Talent’s

Watch the video below of her twerk below:

