I Challenge Anyone To Expose Me — Yari

by Amaka

The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has put out a challenge to anyone with evidence of corruption against him to speak up.

Alhaji Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari
Zamfara Former Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain made this statement when he received leaders of the political party in the state on Sunday at his home in Talata Mafara, after his return from Saudi Arabia.

Yari said;

“I challenge anyone who says I personalized government property or funds within and outside the country while as governor to come forward and expose me.

“As a governor, my business was to spend money which is what I did, but that was in line with the development of the state and for the benefit of the good people of the state.

“We as true believers know that any action that comes for or against us is from Allah and those who think they can neutralize, break or bring us down cannot succeed.

“When we first won elections in 2011, we had no government at either federal, state or local government levels and we consolidated this with our second term in office, so l know that hope cannot be lost now that we have government at the centre, at the local government and at the wards levels.

“I prayed to Allah in 2011 not to support me if my administration will not benefit my people, having served two successful terms means that Allah has been with us that is why l want to assure you that we shall come out stronger than before.”

