I Congratulate Buhari Openly While Other PDP Govs Go To Him At Night: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he decided to congratulate president Muhammadu Buhari openly following his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal when other PDP governors sneak to the presidential villa at night.

According to Wike who made this known while speaking at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, during the funeral service of the mother of a PDP leader in the state, he said he congratulated him despite Buhari not being his friend but because he won in court.

His words:

“I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him than to go to his house in the night?” he asked.

“Many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone and I will not go. I won’t go. We are the only state that the federal government refused to pay us our money used to execute federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night and I won’t go.

“He is not my friend; he is not doing well, but he won in court. Should I say that the court did wrong? No. President Buhari, congratulations and carry Nigerians along. Unify the country; the country is too divided. I am saying what is right. What I will do, I will do; what I will not do, I will not do.”