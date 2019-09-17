‘I Did Not Resign Because Of Social Media Outrage’ – Seun Onigbinde

by Temitope Alabi

Seun Onigbinde has taken to Twitter to reveal that his decision to resign from the Buhari-led administration had nothing to do with the attacks he received online following his appointment.

Onigbinde, who is the Co-founder of BudgIT, announced his resignation as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, yesterday.

Read Also: BudgIt Boss, Seun Onigbinde Resigns Appointment In Buhari’s Govt

Onigbinde tendered his resignation following the heat that came with his appointment being announced. Many Nigerians felt he was being a hypocrite by taking a job with the government he has openly criticized and worked against.

Taking to Twitter to set the record straight, Onigbinde tweeted;

Kindly note that it is not the online anger or rage that made me resign. 90% of the comments I had no chance to read. I believe an atmosphere of mutual trust is critical for whatever I dream of. God bless”.

Tags from the story
President Buhari, Seun Onigbinde
0

You may also like

N6bn LG Funds Diverted Into Private Accounts Under Suswam, SSG Alleges

Buhari

Snatch ballot boxes at the expense of your life – Buhari

Support My Administration To Build Solid Economy For A/Ibom – Gov Udom Urges APC

Story On Jonathan’s Ill-Health Is A Complete Fabrication – Presidency

2015: PDP Will Displace CPC In Nasarawa State – Assembly Speaker

Most Politicians Are Guilty Of False Declaration Of Assets – Okunrounmu

Why I won’t allow Tinubu spread falsehood about me – Saraki

Kogi PDP Begins Door-to-door Campaigns For Jonathan

Atiku and Buhari

How can a foreigner accuse Atiku of being one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *