I Didn’t Attend WEF In South Africa — Governor Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi on Thursday dismissed reports that he attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cape Town, South Africa.

Photos of the Ekiti governor with Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna counterpart, and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, in South Africa had emerged earlier on.

The emergence of the photos had outraged critics who opined that the governors ought not to have attended the conference, especially since the federal government boycotted it over the recent attacks on Nigerians in the country.

However, in a statement, Fayemi said he was in South Africa to attend a different event on the invitation of his friend.

Read Also: Nigerians Throw Stones At Buhari’s Aide Over Fayemi, El-Rufai’s Attendance At WEF

“Contrary to some misleading online reports, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi was not at the World Economic Forum in South Africa, the Governor is in South Africa to honour an invitation by a long-time friend and one of Nigeria’s most celebrated journalist, Mr Dele Olojode at the “Africa in the World Festival of Ideas” which held in Stellensbosch far away from Cape Town.

“More importantly, the event already held before the decision of the Federal Government to boycott the WEF programme.”