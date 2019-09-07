‘I Do Not Mind If A Man Chooses To Wash My Underwear’ – Esther

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija Housemate, Esther
BBNaija Housemate, Esther

2019 evicted BBNaija housemate Esther has made it known she does not have issues with a man who wants to wash her underwear.

Esther made this known while appearing in an interview on Linda Ikeji TV.

Recall Esther and her in house liver Frodd became a hot topic a few weeks back when a photo surfaced showing Frodd washing what looked like Esther’s undies.

Reacting to this, Esther said Frodd was not washing her undies and that they were both washing separately but had to leave to go dry some of her clothes.

Watch the interview below;

