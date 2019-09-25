I Don’t Like Osinbajo But Will Not Allow A Cabal Rubbish Him: Omokri

by Verity
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and political commentator has said that he will not sit idly and allow an unelected cabal rubbish vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

This may be unconnected with speculation that a cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government plans to whittle down the powers of Osinbajo because of some decisions he made when he was acting vice-president.

According to Omokri, he doesn’t like Osinbajo because of how he attacked his former boss, Goodluck Jonathan but says the cabal will not succeed against the Vice President.

Read Also: We Are Not Probing Vice President Osinbajo: EFCC

He said: I don’t like @ProfOsinbajo. He has attacked former President @GEJonathan and I. He has made false comments in the past against our administration. However, I will not sit idly by and allow an UNELECTED CABAL rubbish him. By God’s grace, Osinbajo is going NOWHERE!

Tags from the story
cabal, Muhamamdu Buhari, Reno Omokri, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Governor Ihedioha and Senator Okorocha

In Just 3 Months, Ihedioha Is Building Houses And Hotels In His Village: Okorocha

Court Remands Two Edo APC Chieftains Over Attempted Murder

Declare Seats Of 37 Defecting Reps Vacant, PDP Tells Tambuwal

We Will Deliver On Election Promises In The Next Three Years – Buhari

APGA Adopts Bianca Ojukwu As National Leader

APC-led FG Should Face The reality Of Their Failing Government And Seek For Help – Fayose

PDP Lawmakers In Shouting, Boxing Match As Baraje, New PDP Govs Visit House

Defected PDP members will return before 2019 – Ex- Governor

Ganduje has been an exemplary governor, says Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *