I Don’t Like Osinbajo But Will Not Allow A Cabal Rubbish Him: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and political commentator has said that he will not sit idly and allow an unelected cabal rubbish vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

This may be unconnected with speculation that a cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government plans to whittle down the powers of Osinbajo because of some decisions he made when he was acting vice-president.

According to Omokri, he doesn’t like Osinbajo because of how he attacked his former boss, Goodluck Jonathan but says the cabal will not succeed against the Vice President.

He said: I don’t like @ProfOsinbajo. He has attacked former President @GEJonathan and I. He has made false comments in the past against our administration. However, I will not sit idly by and allow an UNELECTED CABAL rubbish him. By God’s grace, Osinbajo is going NOWHERE!