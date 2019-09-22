I Don’t Roll With Rich Pig From The Slum: Nkechi Blessing Slams For Liz Anjorin

Actress Nkechi Blessing has pitched her tent with her bestie, Toyin Abraham, by describing Liz Anjorin as a rich pig from the slum whom she can not roll with.

Recall that the duo of Toyin Abraham and Liz Anjorin have been banting words on social media, well, Nkechi Blessing has made it known in an Instagram post that her silence does not mean that she is snitching on her friend, Toyin Abraham.

She further added via her Instagram page that her loyalty with Toyin who she describes as Mrs. Ajeyemi is 100 percent.

