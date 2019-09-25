I Don’t Think I Can Live In The Same House With A Man: Huddah Monroe

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has shared that she doesn’t think she can live in the same house with a man because she used to hate men as a result of how her stepdad used to beat up her mum.

The businesswoman made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“You don’t need role models to be who you want to be in life! Be yourself! DO YOU! It’s so hard being someone else!

“Everything I Grew up around was Toxic! I didnt have anyone I could admire and be like. Like My step Dad Used to beat the shit out of my mom like crazy , I can never unsee it! I hated men soooo much , I can’t believe I’m so addicted to them right now. I still don’t think I can live with a man in the same house! SCARY MOVIE!

“Also, Nobody liked us, no one wanted to be associated with us coz we were poor and they’d donate their shoes and clothes to us & leave, so we didn’t have anyone AT ALL to look at and even wish to be like one day! LOL!

“Long story short, All I wanna say is your past doesn’t determine your future! Your past is what happened to you it’s up to you to make your present what you ever envisioned!

You DESERVE EVERYTHING great and more! And never feel bad for it! GOODNIGHT”

