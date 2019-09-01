I Don’t Want Anything To Do With T.B Joshua Or Anyone Associated With Him: Reno Omokri

by Eyitemi
T.B Joshua and Reno Omokri
T.B Joshua and Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has said that he does not want to have anything to do with pastor T.B Joshua, general overseer of the Synagogue Church of all Nation, or anybody associated with the cleric.

The former presidential aide made this known after a follower asked via his Instagram page what he thinks of the cleric.

Read Also: TB Joshua warns members who give church ‘dirty money’ to receive God’s blessings

Omokri, while reacting to this, said that he does not know if the cleric is a man of God or not, adding that he does not want to have anything to do with him.

See screenshot of their exchange below:

