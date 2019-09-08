‘I Ensure I Stay Friends With Fathers Of My Kids’ – Toyin Lawani

by Temitope Alabi
Toyin Lawani and baby daddy
Toyin Lawani and baby daddy

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to her social media page to finally reveal the father of her first daughter, Lil Tiannah.

The serial entrepreneur who has two kids from two men revealed that she tied the knot with her first baby daddy at the age of 19.

Read Also: Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mike Pose Nude Together In Adam And Eve Inspired Photo Shoot

In her words; ‘say hello to Tiannahs Daddy. We Got married when I was 19. Trust me at that age I already had about 5 businesses I was running in school then. Well, I make it paramount to stay friends with the father of my kids, no strings attached #IFEMI19 brought a lot of families together’.

 

Tags from the story
Toyin Lawani
0

You may also like

Shocking !!! 57 year-old man kills his pregnant 35 year-old lover ( Read full story )

7 Signs You’re Ready To Get Married.

Atiku Abubakar kicks-off his presidential campaign today in Sokoto state

Policeman dies after fighting with her husband’s mistress

Female professor declares intention to run for 2019 Presidential election

Court remands Ex-NURTW chairman remanded in prison over alleged murder of member

GSM Service Providers Threaten to Withdraw Services from the North

Transgender woman wins beauty contest in Indian

Federal Government Signs International Energy Charter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *