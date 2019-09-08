‘I Ensure I Stay Friends With Fathers Of My Kids’ – Toyin Lawani

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to her social media page to finally reveal the father of her first daughter, Lil Tiannah.

The serial entrepreneur who has two kids from two men revealed that she tied the knot with her first baby daddy at the age of 19.

Read Also: Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mike Pose Nude Together In Adam And Eve Inspired Photo Shoot

In her words; ‘say hello to Tiannahs Daddy. We Got married when I was 19. Trust me at that age I already had about 5 businesses I was running in school then. Well, I make it paramount to stay friends with the father of my kids, no strings attached #IFEMI19 brought a lot of families together’.