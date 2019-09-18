‘I Gave Birth In Lekki Not In A Traditional Home’ – Toyin Abraham

by Olayemi Oladotun

The hot exchange between, Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin seems to be taking a form of conversation as both keeps going back and forth with allegations and counter response.

Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

In one of their famous encounters, Liz claimed the actress lied to her fans that she welcomed her son, Ire, in a hospital in London. According to Liz, Toyin had her baby in a traditional birth center here in Nigeria.

Now, the nursing mother with the help of her publicist, has now released a video showing her after she welcomed her son in a hospital in Lekki, Lagos.

Watch the video below:

