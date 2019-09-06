‘I Had No Account Balance When I Got Married’ – Yul Edochie

by Temitope Alabi
Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has just revealed that when he tied the knot at the age of 22, he had nothing in his account.

Yul, who is now a father of four and son to legendary actor Pete Edochie, made this known during an exchange with one of his IG followers.

The follower had commented on Yul’s photo with his kids, saying the actor is lucky to have been able to marry at a young age.

He went on to say he would like to follow in Yul’s steps but his account balance won’t allow him

Yul replied, saying when he tied the knot he had nothing in his account.

See the exchange below.

