‘I Had Sex With 13-Year-Old I Met On Instagram’ – Baseball Star Felipe Vazquez

28-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher, Felipe Vazquez has confessed to having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Venezuelan professional baseball star who was arrested on Tuesday, September 17, he actually drove to meet the girl in her house back in 2017 and they had sex in his car.

A criminal complaint released by the Pennsylvania State Police revealed that Vazquez admitted that he had sex with the child before a game in 2017 and they also exchanged nude photographs and videos.

He has been slammed with three felonies, including statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

Vazquez was also charged with computer pornography offences in Florida.

Vazquez in his statement said that the girl first contacted him on Instagram in 2017, but an incident report showed that he met the girl in person at the Pirates’ stadium, where the two took a picture together outside the bullpen.

He reportedly said he at first did not want to communicate with the girl on social media because of how young she looked, but after she sent him nude photographs, he responded by sending her nude photographs of himself.

The girl who is now 15, according to authorities was the victim in both the Pennsylvania and Florida cases.