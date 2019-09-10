I Have Been Fighting Corruption Without Political Interference, Says Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that he has been fighting corruption without political interference.

The spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC, on Tuesday quoted Magu while speaking at the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja.

The theme of the conference was “Building Nigeria for Sustainable Growth and Development.”

In his words: “Unless we own this anti-corruption fight, we cannot combat corrupt practices in most of our institutions,” he said.

“Upholding integrity and honesty is a divine mandate of every Nigerian. God created you to do the right thing. We all have the primary mandate to fight corruption.

Read Also: Buhari’s Ministerial List Looks Like A List Of Who Is Who in The Corruption World Cup: Omokri

On ICAN, he said, “ICAN needs to include prevention of corruption as a course in its syllabus. This will help checkmate corruption in ICAN institutions. ”

“As an accountant, I am fully aware of the modules of operation as we all are faced with diverse forms of corruption, but we must say no to this monster called corruption.”