I Have Been Having Sex With My Dad Since I Was 18 – Married Woman Confesses

A Ghanaian married woman recently gave a shocking revelation that she has been having sex with her biological father since the age of 18.

The 34-year-old lady penned a letter to GHOne’s adult-rated programme, tagged ‘Tales From The Powder Room’, by Shirley E.F Tibilla aka Cookie Tee to seek for help because she is tired of the affair and wants to cut tie with her father.

The anonymous lady stated that her husband is a very good man who does not deserve this unpardonable act of betrayal from her.

The woman claimed that the two kids she bore for her husband belongs to her father.

The abominable act with her father began when she was 18-years old and her mother got to find out about the secret affair at the age of 22, leading to her early demise.

The lady stated that she has since had the death of her mother on her conscience, adding that all her past relationship failed because she was never satisfied with any of their sexual prowess as she always preferred her dad’s.

See the letter below: