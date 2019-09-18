I Have Been Unable To Serve My Estranged Wife Divorce Papers: Obasanjo Tells Court

Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told an Ikeja High Court that he has been unable to serve his estranged wife, Temitope, divorce papers.

Temitope Adebutu, is the daughter of popular Premier Lotto magnate, Kessington Adebutu alias “Baba Ijebu”.

Olayinka Kujembola, Counsel to Olujonwo, informed the court on Wednesday that several efforts to serve Temitope divorce papers have been fruitless.

“We have made several attempts to serve her in Abeokuta, Ogun State, but failed.

“Even at her residence located within an Estate in Ikoyi, the court Sheriff complained that he was unable to effect service because of the tight security,” Mr Kujembola said.

Speaking, Justice Bisi Akinlade noted that proceedings in the divorce suit were always reported in the media and that efforts should be made to serve Temitope in Ogun where she works and resides.

“The issue between this couple is always reported in the papers.

“The respondent stays in Ogun State, why do you want me to grant an Order for substituted service for Lagos where she does not stay?

“I will adjourn this case to ensure that the bailiff serves her personally so that we can be sure that we have exhausted all options.

“This is a very simple matter; it is a very simple divorce. This case is adjourned till October 2 for hearing of pending applications,” Akinlade said.

The couple were, however absent in court, while there was also no legal representation for Temitope.