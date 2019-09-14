I Have Had Sex With 700 Men, 27 Celebrities – Ghanaian Slay Queen (Video)

A Ghanaian slay queen, Abena Ghanabah, has caused a stir after she made a shocking revelation on the number of men she has had sex with.

The 22-year-old lady, who was formerly known as Charlotte Abena Serwaa Ghanabah, revealed that she has slept with 700 men and 27 Ghanaian celebrities.

Speaking in an interview, Ghanabah opened up that she started sleeping with men at the age of 14 and the first man that disvirgined her was a 56-year-old headmaster.

This happened while she was staying at a boarding house during her secondary school days.

The young lady further stated that she decided to publicly expose the names of the Ghanaian celebrities she slept with because they refused to give her what they promised her.

Ghanabah further said she has turned down several romantic affairs with some lesbians in the Kumawood movie industry.

Watch video below: