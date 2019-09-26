‘I Have Outlived My penis’ – Charly Boy

by Temitope Alabi
Charly Boy
Nigerian controversial entertainer, Charly Boy

Nigerian singer Charly Boy has again gotten tongues wagging after he took to his social media page to share a poem by Willie Nelson which sees him saying he has outlived his p*nis.

The poem reads:

I have outlived my P*nis

My hammer days are over
His Light is out
What use to be my pride and joy
Is now my water pipe.

Time was when, on its own accord, from my pants it would spring.
But now I have got a full time job
to awaken a dead pipe

It was once embarrassing the way it behaved.
For every single morning, it would
rise without consultation.

Now as old age approaches,
It sure gives me the blues.
To see my hammer hang it’s head,
And watch me tie my shoes

Tags from the story
charly boy, Willie Nelson
