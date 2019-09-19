I Have Over 35 Employees And I Don’t Owe Salary: Don Jazzy Brags

Music Producer, Don Jazzy says while he keeps hearing that entertainers are not serious persons, he can proudly say he has over 35 employees and he has never owed salary since he founded Marvin records seven years ago.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Don Jazzy added that not all companies can come out to say such.

“No be say na mouth. I keep hearing entertainers are not serious blah blah blah. I can proudly say I have over 35 staffs and for 7 years of MAVIN. I never owe salary. Not all your serious companies can say that sha.”

See his tweet below: