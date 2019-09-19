I Have Over 35 Employees And I Don’t Owe Salary: Don Jazzy Brags

by Valerie Oke
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Music Producer, Don Jazzy says while he keeps hearing that entertainers are not serious persons, he can proudly say he has over 35 employees and he has never owed salary since he founded Marvin records seven years ago.

Read Also: Don Jazzy Advocates Easy Way To Deal With Traffic Congestion In Lagos

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Don Jazzy added that not all companies can come out to say such.

“No be say na mouth. I keep hearing entertainers are not serious blah blah blah. I can proudly say I have over 35 staffs and for 7 years of MAVIN. I never owe salary. Not all your serious companies can say that sha.”

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
don jazzy, Michael Ajereh
0

You may also like

Don Jazzy Pens Heartwarming Message To Davido And Wizkid Over MOBO Award Win

Flavour shows off his 6packs as he shares new shirtless photos

“This is F**kery of the highest order” — Daddy Freeze reacts to viral video which shows RCCG members worshiping the chair of their General Overseer.

“God Will Answer Your Prayers Even With A 90 Inches Long Wig & Fingernails” – Tonto Dikeh Says

“Waje is Unstoppable” Pop Diva covers the New issue of “Exquisite Magazine”

Man Offers Model £250K To Spend The Night With Her After Seeing Her Sexy Photos

BBnaija Housemate, Khafi

Khafi Evicted From BBNaija Show (Video)

Davido and Wizkid Big Winners at NEA

She don get belle: Justin Bieber Denies Impregnating Fan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *