I Have Saved A Lot Of 40 Secs Men: Tonto Dikeh

by Amaka

Popular Nigeria actress, Tonto Dikeh has publicly declared herself the saviour of 40 secs men via Instagram and she is still giving out the solution.

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh

Information Nigeria recalls the actress had claimed that her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill is a 40 seconds man during an exclusive interview with Daddy Freeze of Cool FM.

According to Tonto, the father of her son suffers from premature ejaculation and only lasts for “40 seconds.”

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one shared a picture with the words,

“If I didn’t talk now, yall wld have been dying in silence…”

Then she went ahead to share a post, revealing a permanent solution to premature ejaculation while advising men not to be shy.

See her post below:

I have saved a lot of 40-second men – #TontoDikeh

Tonto Dikeh's post
Tonto Dikeh’s post
