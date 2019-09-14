‘I Have Saved So Many 40 Seconds Men’ – Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is out here shaking a massive table.

The mum of one, who was formerly married to businessman, Olakunle Churchill, took to her IG stories to reveal that she has dealt with so many 40 seconds men in her life.

“I really have saved a lot of 40secs men, I mean, today everywhere you turn, there is a solution for it….

“Everyone is selling a cure, wish the buyers well…

“May the Lord take away your shame.

“If I didn’t talk now, yall would have been dying in silence.”

Recall Tonto made headlines few months ago after she revealed that her ex is a 40 seconds man in bed.

 

