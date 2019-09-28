I Kill For Money And My Target Was To Kill 20 People ⁠— Suspect Arrested Over Mass Grave In Benue

The suspect, Iorwuese Kpila
The suspect, Iorwuese Kpila

Iorwuese Kpila, one of the 7 serial killers arrested over a mass grave which cassava was planted on in Benue has revealed that the queen spirit was the one that directed him and his gang to carry out the act for mystic power and money in return.

Speaking after their arrest, he added that his target is to kill 20 people after which the spirit would bless them with whatever they desire.

“We will tell Okada riders to drop us at a certain location and immediately we reach there I and my gang members will grabbed the victim and strangulate him with a rope, dig a grave, burry him and plant cassava on top of the grave, thereafter we sell the machine to a buyer,” Kpila said.

“So far, we have kidnapped 16 persons, robbed them of their vehicles, motorcycles and other belongings, killed the victims, buried the corpses and planted cassava on the graves.

“The ‘queen spirit’ directed us to do so and after meeting the target of 20, we would acquire whatever we want in life. It is the ‘queen spirit’ that consumed the blood of our victims” he added.

