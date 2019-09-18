‘I Lost My Virginity In 2017’ – Yvonne Nelson

by Michael

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has claimed that she only recently lost her virginity in a Twitter conversation with her fans.

The 33-year-old mother, who dated Nigerian singer, Iyanya in 2012, has revealed that she lost her virginity in 2017.

In a Question and Answer session with some fans on Twitter, the Ghanaian actress revealed that she lost her virginity on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) 2017.

Yvonne also disclosed that her type of man must be hardworking, funny, cute, honest and intelligent.

See the Tweets Here:

Recall that it was in 2017 that she welcomed a baby girl with a British photographer, Jamie Roberts.

She, however, confirmed months ago that they are no longer together.

