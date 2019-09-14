I Love Sex And I Can Cook: Beautiful Nigerian Lady Searching For Partner Drops Contact

Joro Olumofin, a popular Nigerian relationship expert and love doctor, has shared the story of a Calabar lady who is based in Akwa Ibom that needs a partner.

Listing her amazing qualities, the lady says she loves sex and also a very good cook. She added that she is a 27-year-old pharmacy who also Afro music, and football.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

She further listed her genotype as AA before advising anybody who is interested in her to contact her via joroolumofin@gmail.com.

Read the full story below: