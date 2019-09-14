I Love Sex And I Can Cook: Beautiful Nigerian Lady Searching For Partner Drops Contact

by Valerie Oke
Wedding ring
Wedding ring

Joro Olumofin, a popular Nigerian relationship expert and love doctor, has shared the story of a Calabar lady who is based in Akwa Ibom that needs a partner.

Listing her amazing qualities, the lady says she loves sex and also a very good cook. She added that she is a 27-year-old pharmacy who also Afro music, and football.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

She further listed her genotype as AA before advising anybody who is interested in her to contact her via joroolumofin@gmail.com.

Read the full story below:

 

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin, love doctor
0

You may also like

Farsightedness: Symptoms, Causes, Complication, Treatment And Prevention

The Easiest Way To Developing A Flat Stomach

‘Holy Bible Clearly Says Gay Marriage Is An Evil Act, It Therefore Has No Place In America’ – President Trump

20 Things Confident Women Don’t Do

10 Ways Ladies Flirt That Men Don’t Notice

Man Shares Last Easter vs this Easter photos of wife in Maternity shooot

In Case ‘I Love You’ Gets Boring, Here’s How To Say It In 10 Different Languages

Must Read! Words Can Make Or Break People And Your Relationship

These 5 Tips Would Make You Less Bloated And Look Smarter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *