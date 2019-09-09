I Love What Tacha Said To Seyi: Ex-BBN Housemate, Thelma

by Olayemi Oladotun

Evicted Big Brother Naija pepper dem edition housemate, Thelma has appreciated controversial housemate, Tacha for insulting fellow housemate, Seyi.

Thelma
Reality stars, Tacha, Seyi and Thelma

During the live eviction show on Sunday night, the conversation stirred by the host, Ebuka led to a heated exchange between the two housemates, as Tacha described Seyi “as being old but without sense” after he called her a “sweet little twat.”

As the heated conversation continued, Seyi slammed by boasting that he was on an advertising billboard at the age of 23, Tacha responded in kind as she boasted that Seyi has not achieved what she has achieved at her young age.

This heated conversation gladdened Thelma who had an encounter with Seyi before being evicted. Seyi insulted her late brother, and this has not left her mind ever since.

See her reaction below:

Thelma
Thelma

 

