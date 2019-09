Singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating legendary singer, Tuface Idibia, by sharing that he appreciates all that he has done for him before going on to declare that there would be plenty of shayo, alcohol buzzing, tonight.

Read Also: Assurance 2020: Chris Brown Says He Wants To Be One Of Davido;s Groomsmen

He made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, 19th September.

What he wrote below: