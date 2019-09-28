‘I May Be Ugly, But, I’m The Richest’ Ghanaian Actress – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarznegger made a claim of being the richest woman in Ghana and got backlashed by Ghanaians as an ugly actress.

In her recent Instagram post, she has finally replied Ghanaians while also talking about her sex tape.

The Ghanaian media personality who has also been been called ugly and likened to a swine by her former friends Mzbel of ‘I be 16 years’ fame and Mama Ngege, revealed that she has a commercial farm which generates lots of income for her.

She went further stating that though she is ugly, she has a businesses that generate millions for her on daily basis.

On her sex tape, she said those that want to use it for future references can download and keep that she doesn’t care anymore.

Watch The Video Here: