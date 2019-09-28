‘I May Be Ugly, But, I’m The Richest’ Ghanaian Actress – Afia Schwarzenegger

by Michael
Ghanaian Actress Afia Schwarzenegger
Ghanaian Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarznegger made a claim of being the richest woman in Ghana and got backlashed by Ghanaians as an ugly actress.

In her recent Instagram post, she has finally replied Ghanaians while also talking about her sex tape.

READ ALSO – Afia Schwarzenegger Was Paid To Sleep With A Chinese Dog – Singer Mzbel

The Ghanaian media personality who has also been been called ugly and likened to a swine by her former friends Mzbel of ‘I be 16 years’ fame and Mama Ngege, revealed that she has a commercial farm which generates lots of income for her.

She went further stating that though she is ugly, she has a businesses that generate millions for her on daily basis.

On her sex tape, she said those that want to use it for future references can download and keep that she doesn’t care anymore.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Afia Schwarzenegger
0

You may also like

‘My family was thrown out of a house in Ajegunle while I was wearing just boxers’ -Kcee

#BBNaija’s Teddy A to launch clothing line “Badman Apparel”

Uber Nigeria endorses BankyW

Photo: 9ice Goes On A Date With His Babymama

Don Jazzy Accuses Wande Coal Of Stealing His Song

Mercy Aigbe With A Swollen Eye Was Denying Her Husband Beat Her (Throwback Video)

‘I’m matured enough to have a friend’ – Emeka Ike speaks on new boo

I get plenty advances from men because of my bum –Anita Joseph

Adorable first photo of Psquare’s Paul Okoye carrying his newborn twins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *