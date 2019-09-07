‘I Met My Ex-Husband In A Strip Club’ – Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim in a recent interview opened up on how she met her ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

The marriage which produced a son ended in 2014, and in the interview with Delay on the Delay show, Ibrahim revealed that she met her ex-husband for the first time at a strip club.

The actress made this known after she was asked why the ex-wife of the son of a Pastor will be visiting strip clubs to have a “good time”,

Watch the video below;