I Never Dated Tboss, I Am Not The Father Of Her Baby – Senator Melaye

by Valerie Oke

 

Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has distanced himself from rumours that he is the father of the newly born baby of Tboss, a former Big Brother Naija housemate.

In a tweet on Sunday, Melaye said he would have naturally ignored the reports but for the sake of setting the record straight, he had to make a statement.

While the lawmaker congratulated Tboss, he stated clearly that he never dated TBoss, while asking naysayers to take note.

Read Also: [Photos]: Tboss Shares Throwback Photos Flaunting Her Baby Bump

The lawmaker said, “I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy. As for the father,.. It’s Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly”.

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, TBoss
0

You may also like

Sad !!! Bride-to-be found dead, hours before her wedding

February 16th: PDP, Nigerians call for Mahmood Yakubu’s resignation

Buhari meets South west traditional rulers in Aso Rock (photos)

If You Become a Soldier Today, Who Are You Giving Your First Slap?

Nigerien lady recounts how she was duped of N1 million on her way to work

Nigerien lady recounts how she was duped of N1 million on her way to work

See how Peter Obi was welcomed at computer village, Ikeja(Video)

UNILAG Students Build Electric Car From Scratch With Local Materials [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

MUST READ: How Rice Importers Dupe Nigerians [PHOTOS]

The First Triple-Screen Laptop Has Been Unveiled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *