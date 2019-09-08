I Never Dated Tboss, I Am Not The Father Of Her Baby – Senator Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has distanced himself from rumours that he is the father of the newly born baby of Tboss, a former Big Brother Naija housemate.

In a tweet on Sunday, Melaye said he would have naturally ignored the reports but for the sake of setting the record straight, he had to make a statement.

While the lawmaker congratulated Tboss, he stated clearly that he never dated TBoss, while asking naysayers to take note.

Read Also: [Photos]: Tboss Shares Throwback Photos Flaunting Her Baby Bump

The lawmaker said, “I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy. As for the father,.. It’s Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly”.