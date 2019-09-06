‘I Once Signed Davido And Wizkid’ – Akon Reveals

by Temitope Alabi
Akon
Akon

Singer Akon has come under fire after he revealed that he signed Wizkid and Davido back in the days, so as to help their careers.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the multi-award-winning singer talked about some of Nigeria’s biggest acts, Psquare, Wizkid and Davido, saying how “in Africa, especially in Nigeria, music contracts are not honoured, we just shake hands”.

He continued saying he loves both acts but has more love for Davido more for his independent nature and his hustling spirit.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
akon, Davido, wizkid
