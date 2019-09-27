“I Pay My Bouncer 20,000 US Dollars Every Month” – Shatta Bandle (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle, also known by his moniker, ‘Young Young Young Rich Nigga’ has disclosed the amount his bouncer earns monthly.

Shatta Bandle
Richest Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle and his bouncer

The Ghanaian dwarf, who played the lead role in visuals of Paul Okoye’s song, shared a video via his official Instagram page showing a well-built bouncer behind him.

According to self-acclaimed Africa’s richest man,

“Anywhere I go they give me seeceerety, u see my bouncer, my police, my bouncer, every blessed month I pay him 20,000 USD’

Watch the video below:

