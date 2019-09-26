I Pray God Vindicates Osinbajo, Says Omokri

by Valerie Oke
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has berated an aide to the Kano state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje for disrespecting vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Omokri while reacting to a comment on Twitter by Dawisu, Ganduje’s aide where he(Dawisu) described Osinbajo as vice president(academics) said: “even an aide to a corrupt governor has no respect for Osinbajo.”

The former presidential aide said the same thing was done to his former boss, Goodluck Jonathan yet he became president so he hopes that Osinbajo is vindicated.

Read Also: Osinbajo Is Vice President(Academics): Ganduje’s Aide Declares

He tweeted: “See how @GovUmarGanduje’s spokesman rubbished @ProfOsinbajo. Imagine! Even an aide to a corrupt governor has no respect for Osinbajo. This is what Warri people call SEE FINISH! They did it to @GEJonathan, yet he became PRESIDENT. I pray God vindicates Osibanjo.”

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, Yemi Osinbajo
