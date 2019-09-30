‘I Regret Taking A Blood Oath’ – Nollywood Actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu, in her Instagram post has revealed her only regret in life.

At age 18, the Nollywood actress took blood oath with a guy she is no longer with.

According to her, every attempt for her to get married has proved abortive, with suitors disappearing on the day of their introduction.

The actress says she wants Nigerian Youths to learn from her experience.

In her own words: “It all started when I was 18 years old. I fell in love, deeply in love. I was so carried away at that tender age. I was lured into taking a blood oath with my then lover. I never knew the repercussions behind such a move. I was young, naïve and in love. We played along. I was happy. I was eager to settle down. Then love became sour. I tried to walk away. I begged to be freed, but the guy refused, so I kept to myself and started living life to the fullest. Even when he traveled out of the country, I had so many failed relationships without knowing what was behind it. Suitors were coming, but on the day of introduction, they would cancel without explanation. I waited for many years for him to come back. But he never did. I desperately wanted to start a family, but that wasn’t forthcoming.”

See Her Post Here: