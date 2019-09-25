I Started Over Eating When I Stopped Smoking: Don Jazzy Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Mavin Records boss and music producer, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter handle to reveal that it has been a year since stopped smoking.

Don Jazzy
Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy

The music producer, when queried by a fan on why he stopped smoking, he revealed that he just decided to stop.

He went further to reveal that after he stopped smoking, he began to over eat.

Check out his tweets below:

