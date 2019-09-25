I Started Over Eating When I Stopped Smoking: Don Jazzy Reveals

Mavin Records boss and music producer, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter handle to reveal that it has been a year since stopped smoking.
The music producer, when queried by a fan on why he stopped smoking, he revealed that he just decided to stop.
He went further to reveal that after he stopped smoking, he began to over eat.
I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started over eating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight. https://t.co/FwoxbslsPd
Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe. 🦎 pic.twitter.com/nFDJsy2bcr
