“I Want Daddy To Marry Mommy Right Now” – Mikel Obi’s Daughters Cry Out (Video)

Olga Diyachenko, girlfriend of former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has shared a cute video of their kids planning her wedding to their father.

According to the video circulating online, the twins, Ava and Mia are seen requesting that their dad marries their mother immediately so they can get her roses as well as eat popcorn and cookies at their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Diyachenko captioned the video:

“Che @mikel_john_obi we getting married at some dodgy concert where they serve popcorn “apparently” Love you #youtubeworthy Everyone’s invited to our wedding”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2TZz_7AqPl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link