‘I Want To Start Ashawo Business, Wizkid Tells Teni (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni decided to give back to the society by offering to sponsor businesses in anticipation of her new single, ‘billionaire’.

The singer shared the post via Instagram with the caption;

“ I’ll be picking 3 people that need help starting their business! We will help to set up your business!!! #BILLIONAIRE”

Starboy boss, Wizkid took to the comment section to request for some money to fund his new business.

The father of three said he would like to start ashawo business.

See the post and reactions below: