‘I Want To Start Ashawo Business, Wizkid Tells Teni (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni decided to give back to the society by offering to sponsor businesses in anticipation of her new single, ‘billionaire’.

Wizkid and Teni
Popular Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Teni

The singer shared the post via Instagram with the caption;

I’ll be picking 3 people that need help starting their business! We will help to set up your business!!! #BILLIONAIRE”
Starboy boss, Wizkid took to the comment section to request for some money to fund his new business.

The father of three said he would like to start ashawo business.

Read Also: Mercy Breaks Down In Tears As Big Brother Sends Ike Back Home (Video)

See the post and reactions below:

Tags from the story
Teni, wizkid
0

You may also like

“Sibling swag” – Mercy Aigbe says as she shares adorable photo of her children

Stella Damasus’ youngest child wins Educational Award in America

My Fiancee Proposed To Me… She Gave Me A Ring, Neyo Reveals

I Am A Proud Ashewo – Bobrisky Declares

Niyola drops a note after her boss, BankyW engages Adesua Etomi (Read)

Blac Chyna responds after her mum called her teenage boo, YBN Almighty a little chimpanzee

See The Advise A Lady Gave To Lady Who Said Her Boyfriend Has Damaged Her Vagina

Nudist Maheeda recounts an armed robbery attack as she celebrates her birthday

Madonna moves to Lisbon to help son, David, become a football star

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *