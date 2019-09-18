“I Want To Start ‘Breast-Sucking’ Consultancy To Fight Cancer” – Ghanaian Counselor (Video)

by Amaka

A Ghanaian counselor, Lutterodt has opened up a starting his own breast-sucking consultancy which will help in eradicating cancer in his country.

Counsellor George Lutterodt
Controversial Ghanaian Counselor, George Lutterodt

In a video which is currently circulating online, the counsellor explained that research has proven that when the nipples are sucked constantly, it prevents the chances of cancerous growth in the breast.

According to Lutterdot, the consultancy will be such that women who want to seek their services will just have to come to their office and they will be satisfied at a specific place, adding that their identity will not be disclosed.

Watch the video below:

