“I Was Looking Like Chucky Chucky” – Tacha Tells Biggie Why She Wiped Her Face Off Omashola’s Painting

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha has finally told Biggie the reason she wiped her face off Omashola’s painting.

Omashola and Tacha
Big Brother Naija housemates, Omashola and Tacha

During the internet sensation’s diary room session, she told Biggie that she was looking like “Chucky Chucky” in the painting and had told Omashola not to draw her.

In her words:

 “Because I was looking like Chucky Chucky, very comic movie years ago. The artwork did not look nice at all. Then I was no, I shouldn’t be there, I don’t look nice. And I told him not to draw it, ooh and I said I will clean this off ooh and then did. It didn’t look nice actually.

Information Nigeria recalls a heartbroken Omashola was heard saying he would rather die than paint her face again on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, he asked her for a picture of herself to re-do the painting on Thursday but she refused.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Omashola, Tacha
