“I Was Wrong, Forgive Me” – Reno Omokri Apologizes For Speaking Against Church Practice s

Social media critic, Reno Omokri has tendered an apology for publicly speaking ill against the practices of some churches doctrines.

Information Nigeria recalls Omokri had claimed that the Holy Trinity is a demonic doctrine while reacting to the report of popular televangelist, Benny Hinn publicly denouncing prosperity preaching and promising never to ask people for money again.

Taking to his Instagram, the former presidential spokesperson wrote;

“I erred in speaking against the practices of few churches. I was wrong. I sinned. I repent. I have issues with these prayers but I now see that my words may affect the faith of many. Forgive me. An imperfect church is better than not going to church. Based on my introspection, I will no longer publicly criticise a minister or church that I have access to privately. In fact, I should never have done that. Christ would not have done that and I follow Christ. Love is greater than judgment. Judgment is for God and not Reno Omokri.”

See his post below: