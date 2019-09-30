I Weep For Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Laments Over Arrest Of Journalist

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the arrest of journalist, Childo Onumah by the State Security Service at the airport on Sunday evening.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

News broke out that the journalist was arrested because of a shirt he wore declaring support for Biafra.

Also Read: Nigerians More Concerned About Tacha Than Fate Buhari Has Thrown Them In – Fani Kayode

The former minister expressed sadness at this latest development. See his tweet below:

