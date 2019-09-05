‘I Will Be Getting Married In 2020’, Says Davido

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido and his beau, Chioma

Nigerian singer Davido in an interview with Beat FM on Wednesday revealed more about his upcoming wedding to his lover, Chioma and also spoke about her rumoured pregnancy.

The 27-year-old singer who held his introduction on Monday, revealed the wedding will hold in 2020.

“We have not started all those plans yet. 2020 is the year for sure”.

On if Chioma is expecting a baby, Davido replied; “Wait and see now.”

Watch a video clip from the interview below

