Tunde Bakare, the general overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has again stated that he will become the next President of Nigeria after President Buhari completes his second term in 2023.

A video of the clergyman surfaced a few days ago which saw him making this declaration went viral.

Speaking in his church on Sunday, the clergyman said;

“I’ll probably be the first President preaching on Sunday. Some are saying supposing it does not work; that is your opinion; when it works, I’ll invite you to the table. You think at this age I will deny things I said. It was mischief makers that took it from one year, seven months and then there was a publication in Tribune on Saturday and they circulated the thing on Sunday; even baba, Kabiesi Awujale said, ‘Ah, ah, the great pastor, you made this declaration and I don’t know anything about it?’ and I said, ‘Baba, it’s not true’ But you said this on Sunday in your church!’ and I said, ‘Sunday, when?’”

He continued saying;

“You think this is an overnight thing? Go to my father’s house and count all the steps; in that house, there are 16 steps. And I say it to those who care to listen; when that time comes, get ready, I will reach my goal. I meant everything I said. It was deliberately so,” he said.